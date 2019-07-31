Mercer County rape suspect arrested at Pittsburgh airport

Police arrested 35-year-old Jesus de la Cruz as he attempted to board a flight to Aruba

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A man heading to Aruba was arrested at the Pittsburgh International Airport on rape charges out of Mercer County.

Investigators say he was visiting Mercer County from Aruba when a woman said he raped her at a house in Jefferson Township.

The incident happened July 20 as the woman was lying on a couch attempting to go to sleep. She said de la Cruz came in the room and raped her, according to a police report.

De la Cruz is charged with rape, sexual assault and indecent sexual assault.

He is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $350,000 bond.