GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Greenville pastor is facing child sex charges after he was accused of inappropriate communication with a minor.

According to court records, David Cox, 57, is charged with corruption of minors, criminal solicitation indecent assault involving a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, and tampering with physical evidence. Two of the charges are felonies.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the victim was a child in Cox’s parish at the First Baptist Church in Greenville. Cox then started his own church, Solomon’s Porch church in Greenville, which police said is at his house.

Reports said that the inappropriate interactions between Cox and the child happened over notes, text messages and phone calls over a two-year period. Police said that Cox would tell the victim to delete the messages from her phone. Police said that the victim was between 14 and 16 years of age.

In one of the notes, police said that Cox asked the victim about cuddling on the couch and watching a movie. Reports said that Cox asked to kiss the victim during a therapy session in his office at Greenville Tire. When Cox was asked about this by officers, Cox said that he was unsure if he wrote the letters but that he “probably did.”

Cox was arraigned on September 9, and he was released on an unsecured bond of $50,000.

His pretrial is scheduled for October 4.