SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County NAACP will present its Jubilee Day celebration Sunday afternoon at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of the Shenango Valley.

According to its parent NAACP website, Jubilee Day is a national holiday commemorating the end of slavery. Jubilee Day celebrates the anniversary of the day on January 1, 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation took effect.

A resolution on the civil rights organization’s website establishes January 1 as its annual Jubilee Day commemoration.

The local celebration by the Mercer County branch begins Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. New Beginnings Christian Fellowship of the Shenango Valley is located at 858 Wallis Ave. in Sharon. Rev. Leon Avery will be the keynote speaker.