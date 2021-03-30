Mercer County medical offices have many vaccine appointments available

Local News

Representatives from Primary Health said they have high availability this week going into April

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision/Getty Images

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania residents around the Shenango Valley and Mercer County who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can schedule their appointment with Primary Health Network this week.

Vaccinations are available by scheduling an appointment online at the following locations: Mercer Primary Care, Greenville Community Health Center, Sharon Medical Group and Green Street Primary Care.

Pennsylvania is in Phase 1A of the vaccine process, meaning only people working in health care, those over 65 years old and anyone with high-risk medical conditions are eligible.

Some of these medical conditions include smoking, obesity, pregnancy and heart conditions.

Representatives from Primary Health said they have high availability this week going into April.

For more information, visit their website or call 724-699-9211.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com