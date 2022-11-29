MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A man received his sentence Tuesday for the murder of his wife in Coolspring Township in 2021.

Eric George will serve 25 to 50 years in prison after he was convicted of third-degree murder, aggravated assault and strangulation charges.

He was accused of killing 41-year-old Serena Schoeder in a home in the 300 block of N. Perry Highway in June of 2021. Investigators said George had admitted to strangling the woman.

District Attorney Pete Acker said the couple was married in January of that year.