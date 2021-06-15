Mercer County man charged with strangling wife to death

COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer man accused of strangling his wife to death was taken to the Mercer County Jail on Monday.

According to a report, Pennsylvania State Police were called out to the 300 block of N. Perry Highway in Coolspring Township after 44-year-old Eric George said he strangled someone to death.

Troopers found the victim dead inside the home.

Investigators later identified the victim as George’s wife, 41-year-old Serena Schoeder, of Lenmoore, California.

George refused to answer questions from investigators and was taken into custody.

He’s awaiting arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Daniel Davis on criminal homicide charges.

An autopsy will be conducted in Erie County on Tuesday.