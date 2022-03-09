SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Two years ago this month, COVID-19 completely changed our lives. We felt a roller coaster of emotions as things continued to change too rapidly. But despite the heartache, there is some hope and unity felt amongst the Shenango Valley.

Mercer County saw its first COVID-19 case on March 22, 2020. On that day, the state of Pennsylvania reported 479 confirmed cases of the illness with two deaths.

At that point, local businesses were beginning to close for lockdown, leaving some struggling. But the Shenango Valley stepped up when times got tough.

The community stepped in to save local businesses days from closing their doors permanently. They found unity and hope.

“The pandemic actually helped us as human beings to come together to know that we need to be here for one another,” said Joseph Altenor, owner of Haitian Sensation.

It meant the local government had to adapt to the changing times.

“I think there’s a lot of support, a lot of awareness now… how we spend our dollars really specifically helps our community and I don’t think that’s going to go away. I think people have really stepped up and they’re going to continue to do that,” said Sherris Moreira, Sharon Downtown Development.

“Governments such as ours made grants to small businesses, all kinds of businesses,” said Gary Hinkson, Hermitage city manager.

Hinkson says the city commissioners continue to discuss ways to use money from the American Rescue Plan to help the community.

It took people in communities supporting one another. It is something people don’t want to see go away as some normalcy returns.

“Businesses have really learned they need to work together, they need to cross-promote each other. I think that is something we will be really encouraged here to work, you know, keep working together,” Moreira said.