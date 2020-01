Only certain precincts will be voting -- see if yours is one of them

MERCER CO., Pa. (WYTV) – Mercer County will hold a special election March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day — for people living in the 8th PA House District.

On Friday, the county released new information on what precincts will be voting that day and where to vote.

The seat opened up when former Rep. Tedd Nesbit was elected to the Court of Common Pleas.

What precinct am I in?

View list of participating precincts and where to vote

Official notice for military and overseas voters