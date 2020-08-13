Mercer County hires new elections director

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – Mercer County announced the hiring of its new director of elections and voter registration.

Thad Hall replaces Jeff Greenburg, who held the position for 13 years before moving on to serve as the Northeast Regional Director for the National Vote at Home Institute.

Hall has 20 years of experience working in the field of elections as an elections administrator, consultant and scholar. He is coming back to the East Coast after serving as an election director in Coconino County Arizona and Richland County South Carolina.

His work in elections started in November 2000, when he was a part of the professional staff of the National Commission on Federal Election Reform, chaired by Presidents Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford. The commission’s work formed the basis for the Help America Vote Act.

He has consulted with the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, the Federal Voting Assistance Program, the States of New Mexico and Utah and numerous local election offices.

“I am very excited to be returning to the East and working with such a great organization,” Hall said. “The previous director has the county well-positioned for success in November, and we will meet the challenges the new elections environment presents in a thoughtful and transparent manner.”

Mercer County Commissioner Timothy McGonigle praised Hall’s experience.

“We had several great candidates, but Thad was clearly the right choice due to his years of experience,” McGonigle said.