Mercer County hardware store now offering curbside pick-up

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – ACE Fix-It Hardware Store in Mercer, Pennsylvania, is no longer allowing walk-ins, but has an alternative.

Because the store is locked to the public due to COVID-19, workers are now doing curbside pick-up.

All you do is drive up to one of the parking spots that says curbside pick-up, call the number and let them know what item you want. One of the employees will then come out to give you your order.

The assistant manager said they are making sure to keep their employees and customers safe.

You can still buy items off the store’s website.