SHARON Pa. (WKBN)- September is Hunger Action Month, and the Community Food Warehouse in Mercer County is raising awareness of the hunger needs in the Shenango Valley.

Community Food Warehouse says right now, the food pantry is helping an additional 70% more neighbors compared to during the pandemic, assisting those facing food insecurities daily. Fourteen-thousand neighbors in Mercer County do not know where their next meal will come from.

During Hunger Action Month, the pantry is encouraging those who can help to do so. For each day in September, there is a new challenge that can raise awareness and help lessen food insecurities in the area. The event is called 30 Ways in 30 Days.

“If they check our social media platforms, we’ll have a really great calendar. and it really gives you examples of how you can be a help to the community every single day of September. But honestly, outside of September, you can utilize that calendar for a year long,” said Alexis Spence-Locke, of the Community Food Warehouse in Mercer County.

For example, the challenge is to donate to the warehouse’s Backpack Program to help provide weekend food to students in need. You can contact the Community Food Warehouse directly to find out how to make those donations.

“By helping right here in Mercer County, they can host a food drive, they can come down and volunteer, they can also make a donation, and just as a reminder, for every $1 that donated here to the food bank, we’re able to provide three meals to a family in need,” Spence-Locke said.

To volunteer, each shift is two hours, and you can choose the shifts you want. Spence-Locke said if you have to leave early, too, they are flexible and will work with you.

You can contact the Community Food Warehouse if you are interested in donating or volunteering. For more information, visit its website.