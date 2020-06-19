Mercer County drive-in to host grand reopening

TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County drive-in theatre is making a comeback after years of being closed.

The Reynold’s Drive-in Theatre on Hermitage Road has been closed since 2014, but tomorrow the theatre will be reopening and hosting a live concert event.

The event will feature a variety of food trucks, live music, and different vendors.

Owners Peggy and Stephanie Fiedler, who just recently bought the drive-in, have done some renovations since acquiring the property, which includes a new screen, stage, and a fresh look for the cafe.

“No one was going to take care of this place, so we decided to do that,” Fiedler said.

Local band, Juvenile Characteristics, will be playing at the drive-in, but they were also major players in planning the event and renovating the property.

As local members of the community growing up, they said it feels really special to not only be the first band playing at the beloved drive-in but the first act ever.

The reopening will officially begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday.