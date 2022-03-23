WEST MIDDLESEX, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mercer County father is accused of causing the overdose death of his 20-month-old son.

According to a criminal complaint, Gregory Lindey, 35, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, recklessly endangering another and tampering with evidence.

Police say that the baby was in Lindey’s care when he died from a fentanyl overdose on October 2, 2021, at a home in West Middlesex.

A criminal complaint was filed in the case on Feb. 4, 2022.

Investigators say that Lindey tried to conceal or remove packaging which contained illegal substances prior to emergency crews arriving, according to the criminal complaint.

An arraignment in the case is scheduled for April 19, 2022