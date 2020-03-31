Closings and delays
Mercer County Courthouse closes for water main break

Local News

The courthouse is expected to reopen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – The Mercer County Courthouse closed on Tuesday due to a water main break outside the borough.

The courthouse is expected to reopen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, but only for restricted business amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mercer County commissioners asked the public to stay clear of the courthouse unless they have essential business that needs done there. If possible, they urge the community to do business over the phone rather than show up in person.

Last week, county commissioners declared an emergency in response to the virus.

The cause of the water main break was not immediately stated.

