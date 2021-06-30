Mercer County corrections facility set to resume in-person visits

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – The State Correctional Institution at Mercer is one of four facilities finalizing plans to reimplement in-person visitation.

SCI Mercer will welcome back visitors on July 9.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, visits need to be scheduled online at least three days in advance. Anyone who shows up without an appointment will be turned away.

In-person visits will be at least one hour, but the facilities will continue doing no-cost video visits.

In-person or virtual appointments can be made here.

Visitors can start setting up in-person visits seven days before the start date.

Anyone who visits the facility has to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire, temperature screening and wear a face mask.

SCI Smithfield, SCI Somerset and SCI Frackville are welcoming back visitors on July 8.

In-person visits were suspended at Department of Corrections facilities on March 13, 2020.