Mercer County company to collect Christmas trees

(WKBN) — Starting this week, Tri-County Industries is collecting Christmas trees in some parts of Mercer County.

Residents in the cites of Hermitage, Farrell and Sharon as well as the boroughs of Greenville and Grove City are eligible for curbside pickup.

Residents can leave trees out during their normal collection days during the weeks of January 10 and 17.

Tri County said not to place trees in bags or carts and said to cut the tree down to pieces no more than six feet long and four feet across.

Make sure to collect all ornaments before putting the tree out for pickup.