MERCER COUNTY, (WKBN) – For the second time in two weeks, a new kayak launch opened along the Shenango River.

The newest one is at the Big Bend Access Area on Valley Road in Mercer.

Earlier, a new launch was announced at Kidds Mill Park, near the Kids Mill Covered Bridge.

Both launches were installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Other launches in the Valley run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can be found online.