Mercer Co. wants residents’ opinions on county, statewide transportation

Mercer County is making a 35-year plan surrounding transportation, and county planners want the residents' input

(WYTV) – There are a few days left for Mercer County residents to share their opinion on county transportation. Local leaders say they want to understand people’s needs for getting around locally and regionally.

“Trying to get a sense of the local community’s overall goals and priorities so we can understand how people are using transportation in Mercer County and what they have issues with,” said Matt Stewart, senior planner at Mercer County Regional Planning Commission.

The Mercer County Regional Planning Commission is partnering with PennDot to make the plan.

It will include all kinds of transportation, ranging from roads, bridges and railways for rural areas.

“And there is a big push stateside on biking and walking and public transit,” said Courtney Lyle, District 1 planning and programming manager at PennDOT.

The digital survey closes Friday, and the county has already seen more responses than they originally expected.

“We’ve been doing a lot more creative methods to try to get, you know, non-traditional methods, and so we’ve seen a lot of success with that,” Stewart said.

PennDOT is also conducting a statewide survey that closes a month from Sunday. It’s seeing what Pennsylvanians are looking for when it comes to trains and roadways throughout the state.

The officials encourage Mercer County residents to fill out both surveys.

“It’s important because they can be heard locally on what we are doing specifically in Mercer County, and they can also be heard regionally and statewide on what they think is important,” Lyle said.

People will also be able to give feedback once there’s a draft plan in the fall.

The link to the Mercer County survey can be found here. They will also share updates on that survey on their Facebook page.

The statewide survey can be found here.