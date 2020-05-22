Mercer Co. Humane Society struggles with financial burden brought on by COVID-19

For the organization to do its job of responding to abuse, neglect, abandonment and cruelty calls, it needs donations

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A nonprofit organization in Mercer County is struggling financially due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s seeing a decrease in donations, especially since it can’t hold its usual fundraisers.

The Humane Society of Mercer County has been around for over 20 years. Its job is to investigate calls for animal abuse, neglect, abandonment and cruelty.

But for the organization to do its job, it needs donations.

“We are funded solely by donations and, unfortunately, with everything going on, donations have slowed down coming in,” said Ally Mack-Dordon, president of the humane society.

Mack-Dordon said since January, they have spent roughly $24,000 on veterinarian bills.

Vet bills run between $300 and $400 for each animal and those aren’t the only bills they have to worry about.

“Operational cost to run a small building that we rent, investigations,” Mack-Dordon said.

Because of the pandemic, all of the group’s fundraisers have been canceled.

“Asking for money right now feels incredibly insensitive to us because of what’s going on across the country, but the calls aren’t stopping, the bills aren’t stopping,” Courtney Ivan said. “As you’re standing, we’re preparing to go remove possibly 20 animals from a residence.”

Ivan believes it’s their job to save these neglected animals in the community, but they need help to keep doing that.

“That leaves our local police officers — since they are the only ones other than humane officers who can issue citations, write felony arrest warrants for animal cruelty — it leaves them handling it in the county,” she said. “They have enough going on, then to worry about doing our job as well.”