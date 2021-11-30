Mercer Co. drug task force coordinator arrested in sex sting

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Greenville, Pa. man is facing sex charges after investigators say he tried to meet a woman for sex.

William F. Brown, 59, of Greenville, is charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools. He is in the Columbiana Jail on $100,000 bond.

Brown is the coordinator of the Mercer County Drug Task Force and is also is the fire chief for West Salem Township. County officials say he has already been replaced on the drug task force.

Investigators say Brown answered an online ad to meet a woman for sex but was arrested by undercover agents.

Charges were filed against Brown Tuesday.

He is scheduled for a disposition hearing on December 13.