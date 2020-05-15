Mercer Co. DA working to bring former Hermitage doctor home to be sentenced for sex crimes

Days before he was scheduled to be sentenced on child sex crimes, Hisham Shawish fled the country to Jordan

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A physician from Hermitage who lost his license to practice is now sitting in a jail cell halfway around the world, waiting to be brought back to Mercer County so he can be sentenced for child sex crimes.



Hisham Shawish was convicted last September on charges of indecent assault on a child and corrupting minors. The incidents occurred in 2014 and 2015.

However, days before he was to be sentenced, he fled the country.

In February, agents with Interpol arrested him in Ahman, Jordan, where he has been jailed ever since.

The Mercer County District Attorney said he’s working with the U.S. Marshal Service and the Department of Justice to have Shawish returned to this area.