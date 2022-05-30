MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Memorial Day events start early outside the Mercer County courthouse.

This year, organizers say the Mercer Memorial 500 is back in full force. The Memorial 500 is an annual event where the community lines the streets with more than 500 flags around the courthouse.

It is a daylong event, starting at 8 a.m. with donuts and coffee. Following at 9 a.m., the Jason Michaels Memorial Mercer Rotary Club 5k starts.

Following the race, live music and vendors will be ready to check out.

The Memorial Day parade kicks off at 11 a.m. The parade will go from Venango Street to Pitt Street and back to the courthouse.

Mercer County communities are going all in to honor those who died serving our country.

The Hickory VFW is holding its first parade since 2018 in Hermitage. Staging begins at the 10 a.m. at the Shenango Valley Mall and will head up East State Street to the Avenue of 444 Flags. Following the parade, the Hickory VFW is hosting a car show from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The city of Sharon is also hosting a parade starting at 10 a.m.