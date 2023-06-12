MERCER, Pa (WKBN) – The Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County will kick-off its third summer season of serving hot lunches off the retrofitted school bus.

Myron`s Meal Mobile will travel to neighborhoods across Mercer County, offering a free, hot meal.

For the next five weeks, the bus will be at these locations on weekdays:

Mon. -Musser Elementary School

Tues. – CLSV Stey-Nevant Public Library

Wed. – Grove City Memorial Park

Thurs. – Mercer United Methodist Church

Fri. – Hillside Presbyterian Church

Lunches will be available from 11:30 a.m. -1:00 p.m.

The whole program lasts 10 weeks. The schedule for the second half of the program has not yet been released.