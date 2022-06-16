(WKBN) – The price of just about everything is going up and so are menu prices. It’s been a steady increase since a slight dip in 2021.

Menu prices increased overall by 7.4% during the last 12 months ending in May, according to the National Restaurant Association. It is the largest 12-month gain since 1981.

Full-service menu prices increased 9.0% and limited-service meals and snacks were up 7.3%.

The higher prices are because of higher food and labor costs.

The Midwest had the biggest increase with 8.8% followed by the South at 7.65%, the West at 6.9%, and the Northeast at 6.3%.

Many restaurants began adding surcharges to customers’ bills to offset costs.