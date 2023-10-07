AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mental health awareness was the focus at a walk in Austintown on Saturday.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Mahoning Valley held its annual Mental Health Matters Walk at Austintown Township Park. The focus was to spread the message of mental health awareness, which included several wellness providers and vendors. There was also yoga on the lawn, music, and 50/50 and basket raffles throughout the afternoon.

Funds raised from the walk will go toward providing free support, education and resources to those who deal with mental illness in the Valley.

“One of the great things about NAMI is that we’re a peer organization. That means everybody who’s associated with us either deals with their own mental illness or deals with mental illness in their family, so we understand what people go through and what the challenges are,” said Hope Haney, executive director with NAMI Mahoning Valley.

The walk first began in 2010 in Canfield, but has been held at Austintown Park since 2015.

If you would like more information on NAMI Mahoning Valley, you can visit the group’s Facebook page.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.