(WKBN) — June is men’s health month, and this week is men’s health week. It’s all about encouraging men to see a doctor.

While 65% of men avoid going to the doctor, common health issues for men, like high blood pressure and diabetes, are easily detectible and treatable.

Catching problems early may prevent troubles in the long run.

“Early detection of diseases also will be very helpful because diseases could be manageable at that point. Before it needs like aggressive treatment or management,” said TRMC Urologist Dr. Saad Hatahet, M.D.

It’s suggested that men should visit their primary care physician once a year.