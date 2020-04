They say that if a person looks under the age of 16, they will be asked to show their ID

(WYTV) – Menards announced on their website Thursday that they will not be allowing children under the age of 16 into stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is also not allowing any pets inside their stores, with the exception of service dogs.

Menards has adjusted hours as well. Monday through Saturday the store is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.