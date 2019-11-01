Menards home improvement company plans to build on North Jackson land

If the proposal goes through, the manufacturing and distribution facilities are expected to bring 90 jobs

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WYTV) – Home improvement store Menards is looking to build in North Jackson.

The company filed the details of what it has planned with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on October 21. Of the 90 acres Menards plans to build on, 2.5 are wetlands. The EPA must sign off on destroying them.

Also included in the EPA filing were the details of the project.

Menards is proposing two distribution centers and four manufacturing facilities.

The proposed site is at the intersection of Interstate 76 and Bailey Road in North Jackson, right behind a FedEx Ground site. It’s adjacent to railroad tracks, which the company plans to use.

The land itself is wooded. There’s a stream channel that also runs through the property, which the EPA will look at as well.

The application included letters from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Department of the Interior and neither raised any objections.

The estimated construction costs are $50 million, though the plan did not say how many construction jobs there would be.

The number of full-time jobs once it opens is expected to be 90.

With an estimated payroll of $3.4 million, Jackson Township Trustee Tom Frost said they support the project.

“We’ve heard that they’re interested in building out here, building some type of warehouse, manufacturing facility. The information’s been kind of slow coming to us. Apparently now, they’re doing some feasibility studies to see if it’s worth their while.”

According to the EPA filing, Menards also considered locations in Kent, Atwater, Ravenna and a second location in North Jackson, but settled on the land at Bailey and 76.

The plan is to start construction in May and be finished about a year later.

The only Menards store locally is in Warren. There are five others in eastern Ohio. On the application, Menards says it plans to have 35 stores in the near future in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.