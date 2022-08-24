YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Men from the community gathered at two Youngstown high schools Wednesday morning to welcome students back on their first day.

This is the fifth year of the 100 Men Cheer and Greet. It’s a way for men to show students there are people who care about them and are rooting for them from the sidelines.

“I think it’s important for the scholars to see that we’re there, and this is something that we talked about doing a lot more, not just the first day, but going in during the school year and supporting and just wrapping our arms around our students,” said organizer Charles Colvin.

The cheer and greet was started by Colvin and Brandon Perry from City Kids Care. Colvin says they want more men to come out each year and be a part of it.

“It’s very important that our scholars know that the men in the community support them. A man’s involvement in our children’s lives is very important. A man’s involvement is essential to promoting good classroom behavior, better grades, and higher educational attainment levels,” Perry said.

Originally, the first year of the cheer and greet took place in both Warren and Youngstown. Now, Pastor Todd Johnson leads the effort for the Warren schools each year.