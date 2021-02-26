Men of Color Summit aims to address mental health, justice system and more

The event this weekend is free and will be held virtually

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The YSU Men of Color Summit is happening this weekend.

Sessions are from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The summit is free and will be held virtually.

Organizers say the event takes place as we try to heal from systemic issues in our communities and provide a space for men of color to address issues of mental health, masculinity, the criminal justice system and how these issues impact academic success.

The keynote speakers are Richard Marks Jr., the director of the Cross-Cultural Center and Center for Global Citizenship at Saint Louis University, and Nathan Stephens, a master’s level social worker and PhD candidate in educational leadership and policy analysis at the University of Missouri.

You can register for the event online.