Men march in downtown Youngstown to bring community men together

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you were driving in downtown Youngstown Saturday morning, you might have seen a few men marching.

The “Iron Sharpens Iron” all inclusive men’s march was held in downtown Youngstown Saturday.

It was the second march for the group, the first being this past July.

The goal of the march was to have an opportunity for influential men in the community, no matter their race, to come together as one.

“We did this so that people would know that the community needs to come together, the community needs to partner together, the community needs to work together in order to build it back up again,” said Michael Harrison of Youngstown.

Harrison says this event is just one of the first steps they are taking for community members to be aware of the opportunities available in the area.