Men convicted of Trumbull County murder to be released from prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men convicted of a Trumbull County murder will be released from prison.

Mark Badilo and Jeff McClure have been granted parole, according to the Ohio Parole Board.

They were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after killing Badilo’s brother, Tim, in 1988. They then burned his body beyond recognition and dumped it in Hubbard Township.

The Ohio Parole Board said Badilo can be released as early as April 1, while McClure’s release date can be as early as May 1.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to show the murder happened in 1988, not 1998. We regret the error.