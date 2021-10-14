Men charged as teens for New Castle killings receive prison sentences

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two men charged as teens for a double murder in the city of New Castle pleaded guilty to charges and were sentenced in court earlier this week.

Caden Popovich and Dohnavin Miller, both now 21, each pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of voluntary manslaughter.

Popovich received a 16 to 35 year prison sentence, while Miller was sentenced to 14 to 28 years, according to court records.

They were arrested in 2018, accused of killing 19-year-old Cameron Martwinski and 19-year-old Justin Luca.

The victims were found with gunshot wounds on the second floor of a home on Franklin Avenue.

At the time, police reported finding two guns in Popovich’s bedroom. The shell casings at the murder scene matched ammunition found in his home, and one of the weapons had been reported stolen, according to police.

