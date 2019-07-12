Men charged after Youngstown courtroom brawl

Anthony Dees and Jerome Stewart are charged with assault and obstructing official business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men charged in Thursday’s courtroom brawl are expected to appear in court next week.

Anthony Dees and Jerome Stewart are being held in the Mahoning County Jail on assault and contempt of court charges.

Dees and Stewart are the sons of Elizabeth Pledger, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Dale Williams in Youngstown in 2017.

Williams was set to be sentenced Thursday. Before that could happen, however, the men jumped toward Williams and began punching and kicking him.

Williams will now be sentenced Monday morning.

Dees and Stewart are charged with assault and obstructing official business.

They were supposed to be arraigned Friday, but a bomb threat closed the courthouse. They’re scheduled to be in court on Monday.