Men arrested in human trafficking sting appear in court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eighteen of the 20 men arrested by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.
They were arrested during a sting this weekend.
Officers say the men were looking to have sex with who they thought were underage children.
Each suspect was held on a $9,000 bond.
Those who made bail will have a preliminary hearing in mid-September. Everyone else is expected to appear in court Friday.
Two other suspects will have their first court appearance in Sebring Thursday.