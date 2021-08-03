Men arrested in human trafficking sting appear in court

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eighteen of the 20 men arrested by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

They were arrested during a sting this weekend.

Officers say the men were looking to have sex with who they thought were underage children.

Each suspect was held on a $9,000 bond.

Those who made bail will have a preliminary hearing in mid-September. Everyone else is expected to appear in court Friday.

Two other suspects will have their first court appearance in Sebring Thursday.

  • James Smiley, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    James Smiley, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Matthew Davis, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Matthew Davis, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Roy Brock, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Roy Brock, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Brian Evans, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Brian Evans, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Miguel Felipe, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Miguel Felipe, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Donald Griffin, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Donald Griffin, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Dakota Hoffaker, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Dakota Hoffaker, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Richard McElmore, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Richard McElmore, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Andrei Makarov, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Andrei Makarov, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Daryll Mclendon, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Daryll Mclendon, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Brian Rogers, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Brian Rogers, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Ruben Saucedo, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Ruben Saucedo, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Gary Seevers, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Gary Seevers, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Rafael Cortes, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Rafael Cortes, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Mark Young, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Mark Young, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Scotty Aikens, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Scotty Aikens, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Brendan Beasor, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Brendan Beasor, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • David Collica, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    David Collica, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Mark Reda, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Mark Reda, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Nikitas Zirounis, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
    Nikitas Zirounis, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor
  • Anthony Smith, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
    Anthony Smith, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”
  • Howard Sweitzer, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
    Howard Sweitzer, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”
  • Charles Schell, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
    Charles Schell, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”
  • Bruce Crawford, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
    Bruce Crawford, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”
  • Daniel Evans, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
    Daniel Evans, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”
  • Jay Kelly, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
    Jay Kelly, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”
  • Kenneth Smart, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
    Kenneth Smart, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”
  • Patrick Adams, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
    Patrick Adams, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”
  • Michael Boyle, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
    Michael Boyle, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”
  • Randall Keirns, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
    Randall Keirns, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”
  • William Hebron, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of "Operation Full Court Press"
    William Hebron, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com