Men arrested in human trafficking sting appear in court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eighteen of the 20 men arrested by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

They were arrested during a sting this weekend.

Officers say the men were looking to have sex with who they thought were underage children.

Each suspect was held on a $9,000 bond.

Those who made bail will have a preliminary hearing in mid-September. Everyone else is expected to appear in court Friday.

Two other suspects will have their first court appearance in Sebring Thursday.