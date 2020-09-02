Men accused of spray painting “Trump” onto political signs, mailboxes and driveways in Trumbull County

The report also says the two admitted to using orange spray paint on one sign

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Charges are pending against two young men accused of damaging political signs in Trumbull County.

Deputies were called to West Farmington Thursday night for reports of a side-by-side ATV driving over “Joe Biden for President” signs.

Responding deputies discovered more damage on Ensign Road where somebody spray-painted “Trump” on the road and political signs.

Mailboxes on Girdle Road also had “Trump” spray-painted on them along with a few driveways.

“Everybody has a right to their views, everybody has a right to put a sign up in their yard to support whoever they want to support. Nobody has a right to remove that sign or to damage that sign or to damage the property. Support your candidates and do it lawfully,” said Trumbull County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the men suspected of the damage admitted to drinking, riding a side-by-side and running over a few signs.

