YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright’s family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized.

“It was not like this yesterday, because I ride by here every single day. And I say a prayer every single day,” said Wayne Thigpen, Armani’s grandfather.

Armani’s grandfather is devastated. He says he feels powerless.

“I’m being tortured. It’s killing me trying to do the right thing. And I don’t know what to do. You know, my family looks at me as the patriarch, my grandkids. I got three great-grandkids I take to school and raise,” he said.

Thigpen says he is doing everything he can to fight for justice for Armani and help raise her three kids, all while still grieving her death. He can’t understand how someone would do something so cruel.

“This here is a result of giving criminals the right to do what they wanna do when they know that there’s nothing gonna be done about it,” he said.

Thigpen says they decided not to file a police report on the vandalism because they don’t know what will be done, but he says his family will redo the memorial site for Armani.

As of now, no arrests have been made in Armani’s death and police are still investigating.