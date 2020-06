His funeral is set for 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, though it won't be open to the general public

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A memorial service has been set for Youngstown Bishop George Murry, who passed away Friday morning following a battle with cancer.

His funeral is set for 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, though it won’t be open to the general public.

The services will be broadcast on sister station, WKBN Channel 27.

Special coverage will start at 12:30 p.m.