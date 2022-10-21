GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday marks five years since Girard Police Officer Justin Leo was killed in the line of duty.

Leo was shot and killed while repsonding to a domestic dispute in the city on October 21, 2017.

He was just 31 at the time of his death.

Friday, the community continues to remember fallen officer Leo with yard signs that say “never forget” and an annual memorial walk/run.

His parents, David and Pat Leo, also started a foundation in his name to carry on his legacy of paying it forward.