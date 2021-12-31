33 News at 6

Memorial event in Canfield will honor lives lost to Jan. 6 riot

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – January 6, 2022 will mark one year since the riots at our nation’s capital.

Five people died as a result of those riots. To honor their lives, there will be a memorial service held in Canfield on January 6.

Ron Cabuno is organizing the event. It will begin behind the police station at 5:30 p.m.

“We’re going to start there and have a candlelight procession on the green and then we’re going to say some words, have an invocation, hopefully play some Taps and hopefully honor those people who died on that day,” he said.

Cabuno said he knew people who were traveling to other areas for memorial events and wanted the Valley to have its own.

Anyone is welcome to go. More information will be released soon.

