Memorial Day weekend leaves littered mess along Craig Beach

CRAIG BEACH, Ohio (WYTV) – A great place to spend good weather days is at a state park, which is where lots of people were on Memorial Day. When visitors left Craig Beach Monday, many of them didn’t take their trash with them.

Christie Zimmer-Rozzi enjoys her walks there, especially on the trails. She never knows what she’s going to see.

On Wednesday, the picture was dirty.

“The lake is so beautiful, the trails are so nice. Just a shame that people leave trash around,” Zimmer-Rozzi said.

“It’s a little disappointing,” said park manager John Trevelline.

Craig Beach had lots of visitors Monday, so a few items left behind would be understandable. But this was quite a bit of trash.

Zimmer-Rozzi was concerned after seeing broken glass around, knowing people could step on it in bare feet.

“People should just be courteous and pick up after themselves if they want to come out and enjoy the park,” she said.

Ohio state parks have a pack in, pack out policy. Guests are responsible for handling their own trash. The park has plenty of trash cans, as well as dumpsters on each end of the beach.

“The park is nature at its finest,” Trevelline said. “They can help us keep it that way by cleaning up after themselves.”

The park has a maintenance crew but it has something better, too — people who appreciate nature and want to preserve it for everyone.

“We have some volunteers there who help us and I am beyond thankful for that,” Trevelline said. “They definitely do their part in keeping that place looking great.”

The hope is that people will do their part come Fourth of July and handle their own trash.