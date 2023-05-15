YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You’ll be sharing the road with many people if you plan to travel over the Memorial Day weekend.

About 5.9 million people are expected to hit the road for the holiday in the East North Central Region, which includes Ohio. That’s up 5.6% from 2022, according to AAA.

According to the auto club, the busiest time to travel is Friday, May 26. If you have to leave that day, take off early in the morning or after 6 p.m.

The lightest traffic days will be Saturday and Sunday. Major metro areas like Boston, New York, Seattle and Tampa will likely see travel times double compared to normal.

Nationwide, 37.1 million people will be driving over the Memorial Day weekend, which includes the five-day period from Thursday, May 25 to Monday, May 29.