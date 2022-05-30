YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As many of us celebrate Memorial Day, it’s important to remember the struggle many veterans face on a day-to-day basis. For them, learning to adjust to life outside a war zone can be quite difficult

Many veterans see and experience things that the average person will never. It can be hard for them to rehash the memories of war, but experts say sometimes it’s necessary.

“We have seen a lot from going to war, and it shouldn’t be a sign of a weakness if you ask for help,” said Susan Krawchyk, a spokesperson for the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission.

There are many local agencies right here in the Valley that offer mental health support and other assistance to veterans. You can explore services at the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission.

