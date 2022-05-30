COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a beautiful day to take a dip in the pool. Memorial Day weekend usually kicks off pool season across the country.

The pool at Firestone Park was crowded Monday. It was the first weekend of the season and the kids were making the most of it.

Emma Barker was there visiting family. She loves the slide.

“The bad thing is you can’t go on your belly, but you get to sit down or you can lay down and just go like this (armed crossed) and go in,” she said.

Her cousin Kolton Ingledue prefers to go off the diving boards.

“Neer us to dive off the diving board until I had swimming lessons and now when I run, I’m just straight up like a pencil dive and then I quickly turn to where I dive down in,” he said.

The pool at Firestone Park has been a fixture for decades. This year, a few noticeable changes were added under new pool manager Nick Baylor like new VIP spaces.

“People can rent this during the day from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and it is just extra space where it’s your own private area,” he said.

There are some new rules, too. Baylor said if you have a flotation device of any type, you have to be within arms reach of a parent, especially near the slide.

“Ninety percent of our kids’ saves come from the slide, so I wanted to make the slide for the kids as well as safer for my guards,” Baylor said.