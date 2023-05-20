HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, community members and law enforcement came together for a memorial to mark National Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week.

“I appreciate you. And to the family and friends of our fallen heroes: Thank you,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe at the ceremony.

Monroe fought back tears as he thanked current police officers and the ones who have died in the line of duty. He was just one of many speakers at Hubbard’s National Police Week memorial service Saturday afternoon.

“It’s just an honor to be able to do that, to be in a position that we can do that,” said Hubbard police Chief Robert Thompson. “Having the support of the community and our chaplains and everybody that shows up just to show their support — I also think it helps our guys on the road to see that support.”

The memorial was organized by the chaplains of the City Transformation Team and a special presentation by Hubbard High School students.

“When you lose your life in the line of duty, it’s courageous, respectful and heroic, truly,” said Addison Thomas, a student at Hubbard High School.

“We honor their bravery and sacrifice and remember them with love and pride,” said Eli Barr, a Hubbard High School student.

There have been 42 officers who have died in the line of duty in 2023. Each name was read, followed by a moment of silence.

“It makes you want to come to work and train harder, to make sure you’re honoring what they sacrificed,” said Hubbard patrolman Robert Debiec.

“When we sign up, we know what the risks are, and that’s the oath that they take. They want to put themselves between our citizens, into harm’s way,” Thompson said. “That’s what we train to do.”

Thompson is grateful for the Hubbard community, especially in moments like this one.