Mejier officials once again asking for zone change to build gas station in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – As Meijer continues construction on its new store in Boardman, Meijer officials are also going to try for a second time for a zone change to build a gas station.

Meijer wants to build the station on two parcels across from the store, where Lockwood Boulevard and Tippecanoe Road intersect.

One parcel is zoned business, the other is residential. Meijer wants them both to be commercial.

In January, Boardman’s zoning commission denied the zone change.

It’s unclear what, if any, changes Meijer has made.

A remote public hearing will be held on July 28. Any public comments must be in writing by July 24.