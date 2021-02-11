Meijer buys Boardman land for gas station

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Meijer has a new location for a gas station about a mile east of its new store in Boardman.
The company bought a lot at the corner of Parkside Drive and Route 224.
Meijer tried, but couldn’t get zoning approval for another piece of land closer to the store.
“One of the last things that the guy representing Meijer said on that zoning hearing when we denied it, was that we will do what’s in the best interest of Boardman. They could’ve gone to court but they did not,” said Boardman trustee Brad Calhoun.
The auditor’s website shows the price for the new location was $415,000.
There used to be a Clark gas station on the site, but it closed about 10 years ago.
The new Meijer store will open later this year.