Mega Millions drawing up to over $400 million

(WKBN)- Nobody won Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot is now up to $421 million.

The winnings numbers were 3, 12, 38, 53, 58, and 13.

The cash option is now at $290.9 million.

The next drawing will be Friday at 11 p.m.

