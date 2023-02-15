EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Town hall meetings and an open house will take place Wednesday for those affected by the train derailment who want to see how the judicial system can help them.

The town hall meetings will take place at 2 and 5 p.m. Wednesday at the American Legion Hall on North Walnut Street.

There will also be an open house meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the East Palestine High School’s gymnasium. There will be tables offering information to residents, as well as a question-and-answer session.

Two law firms that represent people in environmental disasters will be there to answer questions.

Grant Mackay, an attorney who grew up in East Palestine, will be at the meeting. He’s already been contacted by more than a hundred residents to represent them. His mom lives in the evacuation zone.

Mackay says the people he’s talked to are concerned for themselves and their pets.

“I think it’s going to come out: Protocols weren’t necessarily followed the way they should’ve been by Norfolk Southern,” Mackay says.