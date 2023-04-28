LIBERTY Twp., Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Commissioners announced that they will have a meeting next month to discuss the possibility of building a new hotel in Liberty Township.

According to a press release, the hearing is for the potential of a Community Reinvestment Area Agreement with Steel & Liberty LLC to construct a hotel in Liberty Township.

The meeting is at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

After this meeting, the commissioners will host a public hearing at 10:15 a.m. for a potential Enterprise Zone Agreement with Yellowstone Industrial LLC to recommission a hot dip galvanizing facility.